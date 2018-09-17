-$0.66 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.59). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12).

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

ZYNE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 4,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,099. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53.

In other news, Director John P. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $32,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Fickenscher bought 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,852.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,686.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $194,404. 12.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply