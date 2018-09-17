-$0.66 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.59). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12).

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

ZYNE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 4,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,099. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53.

In other news, Director John P. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $32,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Fickenscher bought 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,852.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,686.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $194,404. 12.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

