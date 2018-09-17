$0.61 EPS Expected for Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luxoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Luxoft posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $212.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

LXFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Luxoft from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Luxoft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 352,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. 114,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.76. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

