$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

