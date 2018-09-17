$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 824,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,905,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 307,643 shares in the last quarter.
CARS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.81. 720,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,032. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.17.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.