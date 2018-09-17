$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 824,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,905,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 307,643 shares in the last quarter.

CARS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.81. 720,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,032. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.17.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

