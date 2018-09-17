$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.65 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 95,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $5,068,967.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $737,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,823 shares of company stock worth $7,160,569. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

