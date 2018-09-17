$0.49 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPF. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $819.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $30,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

