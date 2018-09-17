$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 14.26%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Heico to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $305,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $57,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $845,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Heico by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. Heico has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

