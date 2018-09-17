-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.19). Axovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axovant Sciences.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other Axovant Sciences news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 30,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,487. Axovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

