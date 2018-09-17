$0.34 EPS Expected for Smart Sand Inc (SND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,368. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 2,356.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 111,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.