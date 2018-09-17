$0.28 EPS Expected for Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Safety Income & Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safety Income & Growth.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

SAFE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of -0.11. Safety Income & Growth has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 129,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado sold 2,900 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $47,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 157,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,284. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,395 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 706,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

