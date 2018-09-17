$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 274.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $25,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,961.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $600,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,124 shares of company stock valued at $65,904,551 in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,851,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 3,670.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 446,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 434,451 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 31.4% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,469,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paylocity by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 275,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 267,913 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

