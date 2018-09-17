$0.16 EPS Expected for Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.87 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 9.34%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 143,878 shares in the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

