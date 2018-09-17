$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.89 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,053. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,409,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

