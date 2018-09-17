$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.24. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Stephens upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,092,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,501,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,939,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,737,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,549,000 after acquiring an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. 8,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.62%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

