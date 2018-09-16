Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $6.86 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $59,904.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $30,366,591.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,838,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,836,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,141,654 shares of company stock valued at $158,388,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $30.12 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

