Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,808 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 94,367 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,432 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $28.30 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 45,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,375,268.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,199,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,017,265.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,778. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

