ZIX (ZIXI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $299,566.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares in the company, valued at $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ZIX by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,586,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,840 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,141,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

