Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 579,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Zendesk worth $118,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after buying an additional 2,268,774 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $109,136.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,508.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,126.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,198. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

