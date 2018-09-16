Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,956.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $312,759. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMP. ValuEngine raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, CL King downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

