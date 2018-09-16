Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,931 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

PFG stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,271,600 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

