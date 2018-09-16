Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,745 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $117,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.8% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 205.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

