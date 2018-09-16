Zacks: Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summer Infant an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

SUMR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 88,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,180. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.11 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. research analysts predict that Summer Infant will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,364 shares during the period. Summer Infant makes up approximately 3.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 35.61% of Summer Infant worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

