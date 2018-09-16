Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VOXX International (VOXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “VOXX International Corporation is engaged in marketing automobile sound, vehicle security, mobile video systems, and consumer electronics products. The Company markets its products under the RCA, Acoustic Research and TERK brands. VOXX International Corporation, formerly known as Audiovox Corporation, is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of VOXX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 million, a PE ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that VOXX International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 173.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in VOXX International by 91.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

