Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance is being buoyed by strong sales of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa which more than offset the decline from legacy drugs Rituxan, Avastin and Tarceva. In particular, MS drug Ocrevus continues to witness strong growth, driven by increased demand. Meanwhile, the company continues to progress with its pipeline as it looks to restructure its portfolio beyond oncology into MS and hemophilia among others. The recent Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche, as its legacy drugs like Herceptin and MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Avastin and Tarceva are also facing competition. Roche is also looking to restructure its operations for better efficiency. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last three months.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 980,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after acquiring an additional 774,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,912,000 after acquiring an additional 591,921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $3,073,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 497,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,858 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

