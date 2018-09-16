Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (GEVO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Gevo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Johannes Minho Roth acquired 137,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $421,111.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,631.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

