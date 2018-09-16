Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,339,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,882,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 508,305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 404,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,456,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 193,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.