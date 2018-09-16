Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orange (ORAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Argus began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

ORAN stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orange by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Orange by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orange by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,868,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Orange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

