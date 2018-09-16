Zacks Investment Management Takes $1.28 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 82.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 61.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

RAVN opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

