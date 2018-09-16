Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.39 Million in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.15% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 196.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 120.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 44.2% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 77,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $566.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

