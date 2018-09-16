Zacks: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 300% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,826. Four Seasons Edu has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 15.14% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

