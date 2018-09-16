Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc (W) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.21). Wayfair reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.92. 1,148,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,021. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $575,527.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Savarese sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $64,457.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,290,286.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,310 shares of company stock worth $34,873,152. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

