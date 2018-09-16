Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.37%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Sorin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sorin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 120,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 670,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.