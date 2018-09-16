Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower International Inc (TOWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) to report sales of $524.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.59 million. Tower International posted sales of $462.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $556.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOWR shares. ValuEngine raised Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tower International in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tower International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Tower International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tower International during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tower International by 45.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOWR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $652.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.26. Tower International has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Tower International’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

