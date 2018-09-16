Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $332.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.50 million and the highest is $350.49 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $316.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,567,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,490,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,361,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,413,000 after buying an additional 119,540 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,011,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,641,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 880,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 444,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.66. 730,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Signature Bank has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

