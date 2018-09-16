Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Eli Lilly And Co reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly And Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $107.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,631,601 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,756,240.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,685,070 shares of company stock valued at $167,108,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,762,000 after buying an additional 4,022,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,806,000 after buying an additional 2,388,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,436,000 after buying an additional 1,926,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after buying an additional 838,271 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

