Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) to announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBS Co. Common Stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital Mk reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

CBS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,849. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,838.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $115,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,458 shares of company stock worth $4,712,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 131.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65,115 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 35.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,309 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS)

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply