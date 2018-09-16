Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Given $3.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 21,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

