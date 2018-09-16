Zacks: Atrion Co. (ATRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $300.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atrion an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 120.2% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atrion by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth about $8,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $628.60. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.59. Atrion has a one year low of $516.85 and a one year high of $694.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 22.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

