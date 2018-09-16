Zacks: Analysts Expect Franks International NV (FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Franks International reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franks International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 279,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $2,146,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,609,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,366,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Erich Mosing sold 164,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $1,379,255.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,430.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,785,761 shares of company stock valued at $46,887,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 89.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 991,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.23. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

