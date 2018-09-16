Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 3,136,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.10. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 136,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

