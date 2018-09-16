Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.92.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total value of $2,731,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,918,972.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,400 shares of company stock worth $14,214,198. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.10. 853,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,836. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $290.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.