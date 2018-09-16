Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $467,076.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN opened at $48.05 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.