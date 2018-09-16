Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Scorpio Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $512.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,661,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 336,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,210,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 550,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,494,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 593,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,144,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

