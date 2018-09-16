Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce $924.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $932.00 million and the lowest is $916.40 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $821.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,072.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $792,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,511 shares of company stock worth $25,420,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.99. 1,259,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,857. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

