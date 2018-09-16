Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (CONE) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

CONE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,255. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,575,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,037 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,115,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,889,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,002,000 after buying an additional 560,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,888,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after buying an additional 899,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,784,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,121,000 after buying an additional 529,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

