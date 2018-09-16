Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BofI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BofI posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BofI will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BofI.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Compass Point cut shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ BOFI traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BofI has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BofI by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 64,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BofI during the first quarter worth $193,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BofI by 22.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BofI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BofI during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

