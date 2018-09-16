XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.98 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $10,717.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00276905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152525 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028072 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

