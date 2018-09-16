Xperi (XPER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Securities began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Xperi has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Xperi by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

