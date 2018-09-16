Wowbit (WWB) Price Reaches $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42,076.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,074,832 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/ . Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

