Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.63.

NYSE:AMG opened at $142.96 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.43 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.